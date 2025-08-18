There's already a rollback mod so you can once again kill the bosses in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers who were rendered unkillable in a patch

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, the game that's like Bloodborne if you took out all the Victorian England and injected a megadose of 14th century China instead, was recently updated to version 1.5. Said update included some uncontroversial quality-of-life improvements, and some story changes that were rather more controversial.

As of version 1.5 various historically important bosses and NPCs can no longer be killed, and the dialogue you'd get after defeating them has obviously had to change. Recent user reviews show players aren't happy with the changes, saying things like, "Dev single-handed butchered the whole theme of the story by changing plotlines and catering to the idiotic nationalist, who would never touch the game."

Which is why the Rollback Censorship Patch was uploaded to Nexus Mods, promising to let players turn back time and keep playing version 1.4 instead. "Wuchang 1.5 massively downgrades the game experience", the mod's description says. "Most late game bosses, NPCs and enemies now get exhausted instead of dying and give you meaningless banter instead of story advancing dialog from the original game. Basically patch 1.5 has ruined the game's story and immersion."

This mod only works for the Steam version, so if you're playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on Game Pass you're out of luck. If you are on Steam you'll have to disable automatic updates to prevent it from overwriting the mod next time a patch rolls out, and you'll have to launch it from the mod's exe instead of from Steam.

The mod's already been downloaded more than 1,000 times, so there's obviously an audience for it. Not as big as the audience for Wuchang's multiple nude mods of course, but give it time.