Batman: Arkham Origins has a graphics mod that looks like a remaster

Batman: Arkham Origins Finally Got A Remaster After 12 Years - YouTube Watch On

Batman: Arkham Origins certainly scratched the itch for players who wanted more Arkham—though the combat wasn't quite as snappy and while it took place while Gotham was being hit by a blizzard, it didn't get across the sense of being snowed-in. The Arkham Origins Advanced Graphics mod, recently updated to version 2.0, can help with what.

For starters, there's more snow, with both the particle size and count increased, as well as the snow deformation height. The lighting's been tweaked for a more wintry look as well, aiming to strike a balance between the visuals as they were in the E3 preview and the released game.

Textures have been upgraded, with a couple borrowed from elsewhere. The Gotham skyline's been replaced with Arkham Knight's higher-res version, and Batman's default suit borrows a higher-res version previously exclusive to the multiplayer mode for some reason. Batman's cape has had its quality upped too, looking smoother and shinier.

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Shadows have had their banding artifacts toned down, so you should see less of those odd circular shadows on the heads of goons that made them look like they had medieval monk haircuts. Shadows are less fuzzy round the edges in general, and reflections have been seriously upgraded as well.

One thing that remains unchanged is the cutscenes, which are in a format called .usm and capped at 720p. Those proved beyond the modders ability to upscale, at least for now.

To install the Arkham Origins Advanced Graphics mod you'll need to download it from Nexus Mods, unzip the files, and put them in the game's install directory. You'll also need to have at least one of the DLCs installed due to an oddity of the Arkham Origins' configuration setup.