Batman: Arkham Origins has a graphics mod that looks like a remaster
My third-favorite Batman: Arkham game is looking a lot slicker.
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Batman: Arkham Origins certainly scratched the itch for players who wanted more Arkham—though the combat wasn't quite as snappy and while it took place while Gotham was being hit by a blizzard, it didn't get across the sense of being snowed-in. The Arkham Origins Advanced Graphics mod, recently updated to version 2.0, can help with what.
For starters, there's more snow, with both the particle size and count increased, as well as the snow deformation height. The lighting's been tweaked for a more wintry look as well, aiming to strike a balance between the visuals as they were in the E3 preview and the released game.
Textures have been upgraded, with a couple borrowed from elsewhere. The Gotham skyline's been replaced with Arkham Knight's higher-res version, and Batman's default suit borrows a higher-res version previously exclusive to the multiplayer mode for some reason. Batman's cape has had its quality upped too, looking smoother and shinier.Article continues below
Shadows have had their banding artifacts toned down, so you should see less of those odd circular shadows on the heads of goons that made them look like they had medieval monk haircuts. Shadows are less fuzzy round the edges in general, and reflections have been seriously upgraded as well.
One thing that remains unchanged is the cutscenes, which are in a format called .usm and capped at 720p. Those proved beyond the modders ability to upscale, at least for now.
To install the Arkham Origins Advanced Graphics mod you'll need to download it from Nexus Mods, unzip the files, and put them in the game's install directory. You'll also need to have at least one of the DLCs installed due to an oddity of the Arkham Origins' configuration setup.
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Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
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