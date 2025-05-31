The GOAT of Sekiro has already soloed Elden Ring Nightreign's final boss as its katana-parrying samurai guy
The Executor, or as I like to call him, "Johnny Katanas."
Souls YouTuber Ongbal, known for their singularly stylish, often flawless play in Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and especially Sekiro, is back for Elden Ring Nightreign. One day after sharing their first solo run of the three-person co-op game, Ongbal posted their first solo victory against Nightreign's final boss. Spoilers for that boss below.
Being a Sekiro enthusiast who often opts for katana builds in other Souls games, Ongbal naturally favors the Executor in Nightreign. This katana edgelord's unique ability shifts him into a special stance that enables Sekiro-style timed blocks, as distinct from the big to-do of Elden Ring's high risk, high reward parries.
Nightreign's final boss, Heolstor, starts out in a sluggish, "oooh I'm just a decrepit tragic king don't hurt me" mode reminiscent of Vendrick from Dark Souls 2. He naturally launches into a "Haha, I'm actually a killer instinct anime sword god" mode once you deplete his first health bar—think Lady Maria in Bloodborne or Gael phase 2 in Dark Souls 3. We're playing the hits.
This isn't a no-hit fight—that's probably coming later—but Ongbal makes pretty short work of the bloke. I don't think Heolstor gave me the most trouble of Nightreign's bosses—that prize goes to either Gaping Jaw or Darkdrift Knight—but it's an incredible battle visually, and I'm particularly impressed at how well Ongbal kept their cool once the mega final boss particle effects started flying.
It's early days for Nightreign, and I can't wait to see what else Ongbal has in store. As a Dex build katana sicko myself, they give me something to aspire to. You can subscribe to Ongbal on YouTube to catch those triumphs as they come.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.
