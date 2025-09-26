Silksong's criminal lack of 'Shaw!' fixed by heroic modder

Confession time: I've not played Silksong yet. This is not, despite what my enemies might tell you, because I'm very scared of its many difficult bosses, but is in fact because I'm a man of stalwart principle. The monsters at Team Cherry removed Hornet's shaw.

In the original Hollow Knight, Hornet was a chatty sort. During her boss encounter, she'd flit about the stage barking classic lines like "Shaw!" and "Haa!" and "Adino!" and "Hegale!" But in Silksong, where she's the protagonist, she's a rather taciturn sort.

Which is a crime. But that crime has now been rectified: a modder named Nai has created HK Hornet Voice Restored (via GamesRadar), happily restoring our heroine's barks. Now, your many attacks will be accompanied by all the hegales and adinos you could dream of.

Which is, ah, maybe a bit annoying, actually? This might get me blacklisted for life, but if there's one thing I've taken from HK Hornet Voice Restored, it's that actually Team Cherry might have had a reason for yoinking her voice away when players are in control of her. Don't get me wrong, I'm thrilled that anyone who wants to play with these voicelines can, but I think I've learnt a valuable lesson about getting the things I wish for.

I've also learnt that attaching a voiceline to every single attack in a game where you're constantly doing attacks is my kryptonite.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

But hey, the project is cool nonetheless, and if you aren't as sensitive as me it couldn't be easier to install. All you have to is download the file, copy the herosfxstatic_assets_all.bundle file into your Hollow Knight Silksong\Hollow Knight Silksong_Data\StreamingAssets\aa\StandaloneWindows64 folder, and off you go. You won't be able to button Hornet's yap for love nor money, just like it was in the good old days.