Geoff Keighley provides Hollow Knight: Silksong proof-of-life with brief gameplay video, says it's '100% actually launching this year'

A 'special' Hollow Knight: Silksong announcement is coming on Thursday, but in advance of that, Geoff Keighley has affirmed that the unreasonably highly anticipated sequel is still coming this year, definitely for real.

At Gamescom Opening Night Live today, Keighley said that Silksong is "100% actually launching this year" and showed some brief gameplay footage—you can see it in the clip above. There will also be a playable demo at Gamescom, if you're attending this year.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has also said that he'll be publishing "the story behind why Silksong took seven years to make" on Thursday.