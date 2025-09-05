How to beat Fourth Chorus in Silksong

Beating the Fourth Chorus in Hollow Knight: Silksong requires you to put on your thinking cap, though admittedly only at a jaunty angle. This is the first boss you'll face in Silksong that actually has a bit of a gimmick, and you'll have to do something very specific to conclude the fight.

It doesn't help that he constantly smashes the platform you're standing on so you fall into the lava. If you haven't reached this point yet or got the Drifter's Cloak, you'll need to find some Hokers before you can escape the Far Fields. You'll actually need that upgrade in this fight, plus it's the only way you can reach this boss on the way out of the area anyway.

How to beat the Fourth Chorus in Silksong

Image 1 of 4 He'll raise his hands to smash the platforms (Image credit: Team Cherry) Hold his hand out to the side before a swipe (Image credit: Team Cherry) Or hit the ceiling to rain down fireballs (Image credit: Team Cherry) Use the wind pillars later in the fight to fly to the top with Drifter's Cloak and hit the explosive rocks (Image credit: Team Cherry)

The Fourth Chorus is pretty simple in terms of his actual attacks. Essentially, there are only three:

Smashing part of the platform you're standing on: For this, he raises his hand and then plunges it straight down. Swiping across the platform: He holds his hand out to the side, then tries to swipe you off. Simply jump and remember you can drop down slowly with your Drifter's Cloak to increase airtime. Smacking the roof to rain down fireballs: He smacks the roof repeatedly with both hands, causing rocky fireballs to rain down. Just watch where they are falling and avoid them.

Besides this, the key to beating Fourth Chorus is to stun him before he destroys all the platforms, by which I mean, get aggressive and jump up to smack his face constantly. Once he's stunned, the platform will replenish as he falls onto it, and you can damage him for a while.

Once you've damaged him enough, two wind columns will appear on either side of the arena, which you need to float up using your Drifter's Cloak and smack the explosive rocks at the top of the chamber. When you've triggered both, it'll release a giant rock from the ceiling to squash the Fourth Chorus and end the fight. Job well done.