Silksong devs felt they didn't 'have a lot of control' over its release date and sympathize with all the games that were delayed to avoid it: 'To some extent that probably is unfortunate'

Team Cherry was too busy finishing the game to know when exactly it would be finished.

In retrospect, it was probably a good idea for some developers to delay their games as far away from Hollow Knight: Silksong's release date as possible. Steam fell apart the moment it came out, preventing people from buying it for the first few hours. And even if you survived the initial blast, you'd be lucky to pull people away from what ended up being a game that was worth the wait.

The list of games that scrambled when Team Cherry surprise-dropped a date was impressively long. A total of eight games, including Demonschool and Baby Steps, had their schedules pushed forward in response.

Whether or not the release date would've really made a huge impact on other games coming out around the same time is debatable. Silksong is unique enough that I think some of those other games would've been fine, but I suspect it provided a good enough excuse for some of them to spend a little more time polishing things up—time they may have been quietly happy to have.

