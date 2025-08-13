Pity poor Capcom: Monster Hunter Wilds' latest patch introduced a new crash bug, developers are working on it and 'will provide further updates when we have them'

Capcom's efforts to make Monster Hunter Wilds better have, for some players, instead succeeded in making it worse. The studio says it's aware of a bug introduced in the new 1.021 update that's causing crashes, and it's now working on a fix.

Reports of crashes began to surface on Reddit shortly after the 1.021 update rolled out, and sure enough, shortly after that Capcom admitted there's a problem.

"We are aware of the following issue being reported in Monster Hunter Wilds on all platforms and are currently working on a fix," the studio wrote on X (via IGN). "Once the fix is complete, we plan to release a patch ‘Ver.1.021.01.00.’

"We have confirmed that the game may crash when you faint and return to camp during Fast Travel or a quest under certain conditions. Once the update is available, online sessions will be discontinued, and you will need to update to the latest version to continue playing online. We are currently working on this issue and will provide further updates when we have them."

(Image credit: Capcom (Twitter))

It has not been smooth sailing for Monster Hunter Wilds, a game that's been saddled with a "mixed" rating on Steam for months, primarily because of significant performance issues that have plagued it since launch. Capcom recently rolled out an update that didn't do a whole lot to help that situation, but game director Yuya Tokuda said developers intend to "proceed with caution" to ensure that reducing CPU load doesn't have too much negative impact on the game's overall performance.

Given how it's gone over the past six months, this latest misstep is the last thing Capcom needs, but it just can't seem to catch a break with Monster Hunter Wilds. The 1.021 update, instead of being a first step in a better direction, has resulted in another 331 negative reviews on Steam today alone, adding to the "mostly negative" rating of the past 30 days that's dragging that "mixed" overall rating even lower.

"Talk is cheap," as PC Gamer's Fraser Brown put it, and that's especially true when the talk is about a game that's been out for six months: The time for caution was probably March or April. At this point—and with things in this state—maybe it's time for Capcom to roll the dice on a little recklessness.