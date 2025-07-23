Monster Hunter Wilds Flamefete event brings back five months-worth of time-gated event quest cosmetics for the next two weeks—including my favorite cursed giant cat head

I feel a little stupid, reader. For the past five months, since Monster Hunter Wilds released, I've been keeping a weather eye on its event quests and grabbing up every unique time-gated cosmetic I could, including those from the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance.

Altogether, it amounts to a whole heap of really good cosmetics, including a lifelike Palico head (that's not at all creepy), a Wudwud outfit for my Palico, and the coolest scarf I've ever seen in a Monster Hunter game. The thing is; you can now grab all of these over the next two weeks.

For the new Monster Hunter Wilds Flamefete summer event, Capcom has brought back every event quest reward; a strong step in the battle against FOMO (even if these are only around for two weeks, so maybe it's just a different kind of FOMO). Still, it's a chance to grab every event quest reward from the first five months of the game's life, including some I honestly wouldn't want to miss (cough cough giant cat head).

If you're wondering which quests these actually are, I've included a full list of returning events below, as well as which armour piece or cosmetic is called for each. Completing these quests generally gets you a ticket item that lets you craft the armour in question. Since it's a lot of events, I've marked my favourite must-grab armour pieces with a tick:

Like a Fire Hidden by Sand - Expedition Headgear α

✔️ When Do Quematrice Sing? - Amstrigian α headgear

✔️ Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo - Mimiphyta α headgear

That Won't Work on Me! - Sealed Eyepatch α headgear, Round Glasses a headgear, and Shadow Shades a headgear (as well as an outfit for Alma)

✔️ Daughters of Carabosse - Blossom α armor set and Felyne Butterfly α Palico equipment

✔️ Running Wild - Sealed Dragon Cloth α headgear

Kut-Ku the Forest Conqueror - Wudwud Guise α Palico equipment

✔️ Three Tails Better Than None - Faux Felyne α headgear

An Inferno Laid Bare - Pinion Necklace α chest armor and Felyne Bell Collar α Palico body armour

A Silent Flash - Rey Dau γ armour set

You can peruse the included gallery to see all of these. Both the Daughters of Carabosse quest and That Won't Work on Me! also get you the Blossom Tickets and Blossomdance Catalogs, both of which were used to craft the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance armour sets in case you missed the spring event. The only set that I'm pretty sure isn't available is Sakuratide, since it used Blossomdance tickets, the third material you got from logging in during that event.

Image 1 of 22 Expedition headgear (it's an ear cuff) (Image credit: Capcom) Amstrigian headgear (Image credit: Capcom) Mimiphytea headgear (Image credit: Capcom) Sealed Eyepatch headgear (Image credit: Capcom) Round Glasses headgear (Image credit: Capcom) Shadow Shades headgear (Image credit: Capcom) Blossom set (Image credit: Capcom) Blossom set (second variation) (Image credit: Capcom) Sealed Dragon Cloth headgear (Image credit: Capcom) Wacky Wudwud Palico set (Image credit: Capcom) Wacky Wudwud Palico set (second variation) (Image credit: Capcom) Faux Felyne headgear (Image credit: Capcom) Pinion Necklace chest armour (Image credit: Capcom) Felyne Bell Collar Palico armour (Image credit: Capcom) Rey Dau γ (Image credit: Capcom) Rey Dau γ (second variation) (Image credit: Capcom) Afi set (Image credit: Capcom) Afi set (second variation) (Image credit: Capcom) Afi Felyne set (Image credit: Capcom) Diver set (Image credit: Capcom) Diver set (second variation) (Image credit: Capcom) Felyne Aloha set (Image credit: Capcom)

There are also three new event quests which get you the Flamefete and Arch-Tempered Uth Duna armour sets (just in case you're struggling to pick them out amidst all the others):

Putting up a Stink! - Afi α set and Felyne Afi α Palico equipment

Pick Your Poison - Diver α armor set and Felyne Aloha Set α Palico equipment

These Roots Run Deep - Uth Duna γ armour set

There are also lots of other event quests that have returned which don't offer armour. These can provide specific ingredients, armour spheres, or hunter rank, and include:

Gravios Blockade - Additional ingredients for the BBQ Grill

King of a Faraway Sky - Artian materials

Tongue-Tied - Hard and Advanced Armor Spheres

Ballet in the Rain - Weapon decorations

Sand-Scarred Soul - Armour decorations

Anguish and Atrocity - Hunter rank

Chemicus Nocturnus - Firestone and other forging materials

Careening Out of Control - Armor Spheres+

As mentioned, even though all these events span the first five months of the game, there's only a couple of weeks to grab any of these event rewards. I suspect Capcom might round up future event quests in a similar way, so this is your second, and potentially last chance to grab these event armour sets.