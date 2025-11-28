Lies of P director says 'I will not disappoint you' when it comes to the sequel, and after playing its award-winning DLC this year, I fully believe him

Overture gives me faith.

Lies of P was already one of my favourite non-FromSoftware soulslikes—partially because I'm a big Sekiro freak, but also because it was just very well put together. Then its DLC released and it blew my freaking socks off.

It's done good by developer Neowiz, too—not only selling well, but also pulling in an award for Best Game Expansion during the Golden Joystick Awards. Speaking to GamesRadar via interpreter, director Choi Ji-won is honoured to receive the accolade:

"I'm so happy that I'm lost for words right now … we didn't just view it as just pure expansion, but almost as a sequel and a brand new project." As for the actual Lies of P sequel that's in the works, Choi Ji-Won asks fans to "please stay tuned for it; we are working really hard, and I will not disappoint you at all."

Overture is, in my humble opinion, one of the best DLCs released for a soulslike game period—it's imaginative and well-designed, sure, but it also marks Neowiz finally finding its legs after a game that initially struck critics (including us, I'm sorry to say) as a Bloodborne carbon copy.

Overture also takes a somewhat-wonky but competent story and elaborates on it so directly that it had me tearing up—and look, god bless FromSoftware, but I'm not likely to get misty-eyed unravelling a yarn I need a video essay to follow properly. The tragic tale of Lea, Romeo, and Carlo is some damned fine work, and has me hopeful that Neowiz's sequel will continue to set the studio apart from its contemporaries.

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

