Indiana Jones and the Great Circle heads for the catacombs of Rome in its first DLC, coming in September
The Order of Giants was revealed during today's Xbox Showcase.
You want more Indy, you got more Indy—or at least you'll get it in September with the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's first DLC, The Order of Giants.
The Order of Giants will take Indy to the catacombs beneath the ancient streets of Rome, where he'll "outwit dangerous cultists and decipher intricate puzzles to uncover the legacy of the Nephilim." And who are the Nephilim, you wonder? For those who didn't play The Great Circle, the Indiana Jones fan wiki says they're a monastic group of giants working in partnership with the Vatican trying to protect the mystery of the Great Circle and atone for ancestral sins dating back to human prehistory." Spoilers contained within, of course, so conduct yourselves accordingly.
Anyway, they're not the dangerous cult in question. That would in fact be the Cultists of Mithras: They're everywhere, they strike from the shadows, their dark red robes reflect their blood oaths to the cause they're willing to kill and die for—about what you'd expect from an evil cult, really.
"Danger awaits as The Order of Giants takes Indiana Jones beyond the walls of Vatican City and into a brand new open-area map in the bustling city of Rome," The Order of Giants Steam page says excitedly. "Adventure through the crumbling ruins of the Colosseum to the pristine Vatican Gardens. The mystery will also take you into Rome’s ancient sewer system, the Cloaca Maxima, and deeper below ground to foreboding crypts."
And yes, there is a Steam page, and also a release date. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants will be out on September 4, and will set you back $35/£31/€35. If you haven't yet purchased the game and want the whole thing, you're really better off buying the premium edition, which includes the DLC (the DLC purchase link is in fact just an upgrade from the standard to the premium edition) and goes for $30, $5 cheaper than the upgrade.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.