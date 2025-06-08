Indiana Jones and the Great Circle heads for the catacombs of Rome in its first DLC, coming in September

Official DLC Reveal – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants - YouTube Watch On

You want more Indy, you got more Indy—or at least you'll get it in September with the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's first DLC, The Order of Giants.

The Order of Giants will take Indy to the catacombs beneath the ancient streets of Rome, where he'll "outwit dangerous cultists and decipher intricate puzzles to uncover the legacy of the Nephilim." And who are the Nephilim, you wonder? For those who didn't play The Great Circle, the Indiana Jones fan wiki says they're a monastic group of giants working in partnership with the Vatican trying to protect the mystery of the Great Circle and atone for ancestral sins dating back to human prehistory." Spoilers contained within, of course, so conduct yourselves accordingly.

Anyway, they're not the dangerous cult in question. That would in fact be the Cultists of Mithras: They're everywhere, they strike from the shadows, their dark red robes reflect their blood oaths to the cause they're willing to kill and die for—about what you'd expect from an evil cult, really.

"Danger awaits as The Order of Giants takes Indiana Jones beyond the walls of Vatican City and into a brand new open-area map in the bustling city of Rome," The Order of Giants Steam page says excitedly. "Adventure through the crumbling ruins of the Colosseum to the pristine Vatican Gardens. The mystery will also take you into Rome’s ancient sewer system, the Cloaca Maxima, and deeper below ground to foreboding crypts."

And yes, there is a Steam page, and also a release date. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants will be out on September 4, and will set you back $35/£31/€35. If you haven't yet purchased the game and want the whole thing, you're really better off buying the premium edition, which includes the DLC (the DLC purchase link is in fact just an upgrade from the standard to the premium edition) and goes for $30, $5 cheaper than the upgrade.