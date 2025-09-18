Hades gets its 'biggest sale ever' at 75% off as it celebrates 5 years since 1.0, ahead of Hades 2's launch later this month

Amid all the hype for Hades 2's release later this month, it can be all too easy to forget that there's already one of the best roguelike dungeon crawlers sitting around on Steam: regular old Hades. And it's not only a great time to dive into the OG ahead of the sequel's launch, it also has a seriously great discount as we speak.

In celebration of five years since Hades launched into 1.0, Supergiant Games is putting on quite the party. There's a new "In the Blood" Anniversary mix for players to listen to, a big old sale over at Fangamer for official Hades merchandise, including pins, plushies, and t-shirts, and a huge discount on the game.

Hades - God of the Dead (Full, w/ Extreme Measures Third Phase [The Unseen Ones]) - YouTube Watch On

"If you've been putting off a trip to the Underworld, Hades is having its biggest sale ever," an official Steam blog post says. "Why not dive in again, either for the first time or for old time's sake, and get set for Hades 2 next week; though, no prior experience is needed to enjoy the sequel!"

Hades is currently going for just $6.24/ £5.24, 75% off, a few quid cheaper than its previous lowest price. It's a ridiculously good price to get Hades for, and something that I would certainly recommend taking a look at. Despite my ungodly inability to stop myself from going in for another hit on low-health enemies, meaning I'll almost always get my ass handed to me, I absolutely love this game.

But the sale won't last forever, so if you're swayed by the discount, it's worth a look sooner rather than later, as the offer ends 25 September. It's a great sale and an even better opportunity to jump on the bandwagon ahead of Hades 2's launch.

"To everyone who played Hades, thank you for all the inspiration and support," Supergiant Games says. "We're so grateful that Hades connected with so many players around the world. If you get a chance to play our next game, we hope you find it lives up! In the name of Hades!"