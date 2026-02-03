If you want to get caught up with Larian's pre-Baldur's Gate work, $157 worth of Divinity games are on sale on Steam for $23

Larian is currently offering a Divinity franchise sale on Steam, with markdowns of 75-90% off for each game. If you're grabbing all six Divinity games together, it'll only cost you $23 for 17 years and hundreds of hours of RPG from the studio that made Baldur's Gate 3.

Just don't grab the Divinity: Original Sin 2: Eternal Edition pack, also on Steam. For some reason, that's only been marked down 60%, or $10 more for only five of the series' six games⁠—the furtive Dragon Commander, so easily forgotten…

23 bucks feels like a steal for Original Sin 2 alone. Our 2017 game of the year remains a fresh, surprising RPG almost a full decade after launch. And don't believe the haters: Its magic/physical armor system is actually brilliant, and it's an incalculable loss for all mankind that Larian will not be revisiting it in the upcoming Divinity. That's just "Divinity" coming soon, nothing Divine, Beyond, 2, Dragon Commander, Original Sin, or Original Sin 2 about it.

As for how to tackle this bottomless brunch buffet of RPG, we have a full guide to the series and how we recommend approaching it. For the TL,DR: Go in more or less reverse order of release until you stop having fun, but skip or save Beyond Divinity for last: Only truly curious RPG freaks need apply. So that's:

Original Sin 2 Original Sin Dragon Commander Divinity 2 Divine Divinity Beyond Divinity (if you want to hurt yourself)

The initial excitement around Divinity (the new game, not the series, Jesus Christ) turned to controversy shortly after its announcement, as more players found out about Larian's openness to using generative AI tools in the development process. Alongside an AMA about the game, the studio backed off from using any image or text generation tools, be that in the final product, concept art, or prototyping.

But it seems to have left the door open for other applications. The one the studio has spoken of most frequently is using automated processes to resize animation rigs for different sizes and shapes of 3D models, but now I'm confused if that's an example of generative AI, or of everything from machine learning to Clippy getting tagged with the designation now.

Regardless, there was no genAI in the first six Divinities because it hadn't been invented yet. The Divinity sale will continue until February 9, when the series will jump back to $157 in total price.