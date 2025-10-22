How to fish in Escape From Duckov and where to cast your line out in Ground Zero

It may not make a lot of sense that your survivalist post-apocalyptic duck needs a rod to learn how to fish in Escape From Duckov, but neither does the rest of the fowl-filled apocalypse so I'll roll with it (even if I think fishing minigames are the worst).

As you're getting your flippers under you in the Ground Zero map you'll happen upon a couple wood docks and some little text notes hinting at fishing. The early quests don't really point you towards the angling pastime though, so here's how to get started with fishing in Duckov if you're a fishing minigame must-doer.

Duckov fishing spots on Ground Zero

Ground Zero fishing spots marked with blue stars, one in the western pond and one in the road camp pond. (Image credit: Team Soda)

There are two fishing spots on the Duckov Ground Zero map plus one in the bunker:

West of the Northwest camp at the pond

At the Road Camp pond

In the basement of the bunker

How to fish in Escape From Duckov

(Image credit: Team Soda)

Craft a Worn Fishing Rod at the workbench in your bunker

Equip the fishing rod in your melee slot

Equip bait to your fishing rod

Find a wooden dock with a fishing spot

Press the melee button in your hotbar (V)

Press F to fish

Hit the space bar when the grey circle touches the inner circle

The finishing minigame in Duckov is pretty straightforward and like a lot of fishing minigames you'll have seen before. A couple seconds after casting your line in, a grey circle will appear over your bobber, constricting until it's the same size as a smaller grey circle. You just need to hit the spacebar when they overlap. If you're successful, you'll reel in something, though it could be junk instead of a fish.

What can you use as bait in Duckov?

You can use a lighter as bait in Duckov, why not? (Image credit: Team Soda)

Earthworms (Use a shovel on dig spots to find these)

Batteries

Toilet cleaner

Lighters (Cippo)

Before you can fish in Duckov you'll need to equip some bait by clicking on your fishing rod in your inventory and dragging a piece of bait into its slot. The most obvious bait choice is earthworms, which you can find by digging in those little round dirt spots around the map with your shovel.

Annoyingly, those crackers and other food items you've been looting are not valid bait items. In the absence of wormy food, you'll have to use weirder items as bait in Duckov—lighters and batteries among them for some reason.