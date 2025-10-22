How to fish in Escape From Duckov and where to cast your line out in Ground Zero
Here's how to get yourself geared up with a fishing rod in the duckpocalypse.
It may not make a lot of sense that your survivalist post-apocalyptic duck needs a rod to learn how to fish in Escape From Duckov, but neither does the rest of the fowl-filled apocalypse so I'll roll with it (even if I think fishing minigames are the worst).
As you're getting your flippers under you in the Ground Zero map you'll happen upon a couple wood docks and some little text notes hinting at fishing. The early quests don't really point you towards the angling pastime though, so here's how to get started with fishing in Duckov if you're a fishing minigame must-doer.
Duckov fishing spots on Ground Zero
There are two fishing spots on the Duckov Ground Zero map plus one in the bunker:
- West of the Northwest camp at the pond
- At the Road Camp pond
- In the basement of the bunker
How to fish in Escape From Duckov
- Craft a Worn Fishing Rod at the workbench in your bunker
- Equip the fishing rod in your melee slot
- Equip bait to your fishing rod
- Find a wooden dock with a fishing spot
- Press the melee button in your hotbar (V)
- Press F to fish
- Hit the space bar when the grey circle touches the inner circle
The finishing minigame in Duckov is pretty straightforward and like a lot of fishing minigames you'll have seen before. A couple seconds after casting your line in, a grey circle will appear over your bobber, constricting until it's the same size as a smaller grey circle. You just need to hit the spacebar when they overlap. If you're successful, you'll reel in something, though it could be junk instead of a fish.
What can you use as bait in Duckov?
- Earthworms (Use a shovel on dig spots to find these)
- Batteries
- Toilet cleaner
- Lighters (Cippo)
Before you can fish in Duckov you'll need to equip some bait by clicking on your fishing rod in your inventory and dragging a piece of bait into its slot. The most obvious bait choice is earthworms, which you can find by digging in those little round dirt spots around the map with your shovel.
Annoyingly, those crackers and other food items you've been looting are not valid bait items. In the absence of wormy food, you'll have to use weirder items as bait in Duckov—lighters and batteries among them for some reason.
Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She joined the PCG staff in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.
