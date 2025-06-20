Monster Hunter Wilds has been hit by over 2,000 negative Steam reviews in the last week as players lose hope that Capcom will fix its egregious performance issues

Monster Hunter Wilds has become the latest Steam review battleground as an influx of disgruntled players have tanked its review rating down to "overwhelmingly negative" in the last week. Since Monday, over 2,000 negative reviews have been filed, most of which criticize its poor PC performance and a lack of substantial fixes from Capcom in the months since it was released.

"It's been four months since release and the game hasn't seen any notable performance fixes," one Steam user wrote.

"This review will remain negative until they fix the terrible PC performance," another wrote.

The negative reviews paint a picture of a game plagued by crashes, stuttering, and visual glitches that sour the experience, if not completely preventing players from having an experience at all. Despite releasing a slew of updates over the past few months, Capcom hasn't solved these issues for a large number of players, nor has it really acknowledged them. Some of the Steam reviewers claim their performance has even gotten worse.

Mixed in with the performance issues are players expressing disappointment with some of Wilds' streamlined features and the general difficulty of the monster fights compared to older games, like Monster Hunter World. The first major title update introduced harder monsters, but series diehards want more mountains to climb.

"They charged $70 for a game that feels like it has less content than its precursors," wrote one Steam user.

Right now, there are more concurrent players in World than Wilds—which is somewhat understandable for a game that's been out longer and been on sale more often. But Wilds has been steadily declining since early April and has hit some of its lowest concurrent player counts in the last few weeks, sitting at just over 6,000 players, according to SteamDB. The Street Fighter collab that dropped in May wasn't enough to draw tons of people back, leaving the game in limbo until the next title update. Capcom plans to reveal the details about that on June 26.



But there's no sign of a major performance patch coming to the game at the moment. Dragon's Dogma 2 suffered from similar issues last year and many players still say it's frustratingly rough on PC. In the face of this, many Wilds players seem to be losing hope that Capcom will do anything about it and are trying to make their concerns clear in the only way they know how.