After 1,693 days of daily Silksong news, its skeletal host signs off with heartfelt thanks: 'We have finally reached an end. So let's do this one last time'

By the time you read this article, Silksong will have released—and while I wouldn't fault you for playing it, I don't want to let one sterling sentinel's good work go unnoticed. After around four and a half years of consistent, daily silksong news, Araraura has finally signed off for the last time.

Daily Hollow Knight: Silksong News - THE END - YouTube Watch On

Premiering about half an hour before it dropped, as though to keep eager fans company through the last agonising minutes of their wait, Daily Silksong news number 1,693 said goodbye to the cast and crew that have mostly been saying 'no' for the past four plus years, but sometimes yes.

After a charming stop-motion vignette in which Ara's friends have to find his bones to turn him back from stone, the host reveals his face for the first time—dressed in a suit to deliver the final bit of news, that Silksong is, in fact, releasing today.

"We finally, finally made it," he says, adding that he's been doing this for, in a massive understatement, "quite a long time.

"Enough time for many things in one's life to change—and a lot of things have changed in my life during that time. I remember watching the original Silksong trailer, right as it dropped, at work on my phone.

"Some three years later, I decided to make DSN kinda for the fun of it, and to see how far I can go, and as a distraction from the monotonous wait. In some strange way, it was actually DSN that made the weight more bearable."

Before he gets into the final bit of news, he spares a moment to thank everyone for their support—his friends, his fellow hosts, and the other channels he inspired: "And finally, thank you for being here, for sticking with us all the way throughout this incredible journey. We have finally reached an end. So let's do this one last time."

He goes through his usual intro lead, before proudly announcing that: "After 2,394 days, Hollow Knight: Silksong, the second game by Team Cherry, is finally releasing today. And with this," he says, before bellowing: "I think I can finally, safely say that this—ALL of this—truly has been my. No. Our Daily Silksong News!"

And then he just kinda walks off-screen. Roll credits.

In all seriousness, one of the things that gives me hope about an internet that, let's be real, can be utterly horrid—is the fact that you get people building communities just about anywhere. Even, as Ara has, in rolling the same newsless boulder up the same hill for several consecutive years. Godspeed, skeleton man—may you finally be able to rest.