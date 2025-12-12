Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is coming to Steam and consoles in 2026

ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve was announced at The Game Awards today, and I know at least a couple people who are probably vibrating.

If you're wondering what the heck a "Theve" is, it's the capital of The Federation of Central Usea (obviously). The dogfighting game is set in 2029, and casts you as "a fighter pilot, adrift at sea in a rescue boat until the outdated aircraft carrier, Endurance, pulls you aboard."

According to Bandai Namco, Wings of Theve will feature a campaign that "puts players in the role of an ace pilot in an emotionally charged story of identity and duty, fighting for the survival of their homeland" as well as multiplayer modes.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve will release on Steam in 2026, and of course PlayStation and Xbox consoles.