Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is coming to Steam and consoles in 2026
This is the first new main series Ace Combat game in seven years.
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve was announced at The Game Awards today, and I know at least a couple people who are probably vibrating.
If you're wondering what the heck a "Theve" is, it's the capital of The Federation of Central Usea (obviously). The dogfighting game is set in 2029, and casts you as "a fighter pilot, adrift at sea in a rescue boat until the outdated aircraft carrier, Endurance, pulls you aboard."
According to Bandai Namco, Wings of Theve will feature a campaign that "puts players in the role of an ace pilot in an emotionally charged story of identity and duty, fighting for the survival of their homeland" as well as multiplayer modes.
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve will release on Steam in 2026, and of course PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
