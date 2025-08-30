A Star Trek: Voyager survival strategy game (yes, Voyager) is coming that lets you 'what if?' the series

Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown | Announcement Teaser - YouTube Watch On

You probably couldn't have predicted this one. Of all the things Star Trek that could be a game, it's 24-years-gone series Star Trek: Voyager that's getting the treatment with a game that'll put you in charge of the lost ship's journey home.

Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown is described as a "a story-driven survival strategy game." Your job is to manage the ship, its resources, and its path through the far-off Delta Quadrant on a long trip back to home space.

You'll choose which crew members do what tasks based on their special abilities and unique skills, find resources to repair the damaged Voyager, choose where the ship will travel, and research technologies that can strengthen your ship and boost chances of survival.

"Did you ever wonder what would have happened had Captain Janeway decided differently? If an important crew member had followed a different path? Or what the outcome would have been had the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager embraced Borg technology to increase their chances of survival?," says Across the Unknown's Steam page.

That emphasis on "What If?" stories really makes this an interesting one. Will it rerun a ton of familiar plot beats from the series that fans already know, but let you change how things went by making different choices? That seems to be the implication.

"The game features rogue-like elements," say the developers, "so in each run you will encounter different situations and even iconic characters might meet an early end if you don’t react accordingly."

You can find Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown on Steam, where it's "coming soon."