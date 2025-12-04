Enter here for a chance to win a free month of Xbox Game Pass

Welcome, PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted viewers and anyone else who had the good fortune to stumble into this little trove of treasures: If you're looking for a free month of Xbox Game Pass, you're in the right place, as Xbox has provided us 1,000 codes to give away.

An Xbox Game Pass membership grants you access to a huge library of games which includes classics like the original Fallout games (reminder that season two of the show is starting soon!), more recent classics like Hades and Slay the Spire, and brand new games, including GOTY favorites Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

For a chance to receive a free month of Game Pass, enter your email address in the form below. You have until Monday at 12 pm Pacific to enter, after which the available codes will be emailed to randomly selected winners. (If you don't see the form, you can also enter here.)

We won't use your email address for marketing purposes; it'll only be used to send you a code if randomly selected.

The codes are redeemable at https://microsoft.com/redeem, and must be used by March 31, 2026. New Game Pass members who sign up with a code will get one free month of the service. Heads up that you'll have to include a payment method when you sign up, and your account will renew at the standard price unless you cancel it before the end of the free month.

Here are the official terms from Microsoft:

Redeem at microsoft.com/redeem by 3/31/2026. Valid payment method required. Unless you cancel, you will be charged the then-current regular subscription rate when the promotional period ends. Limit: 1 per person/account. Subject to the Microsoft Services Agreement, Xbox Game Pass terms and system requirements at: xbox.com/subscriptionterms . New subscribers only.

Good luck!