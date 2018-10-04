Where to find Fortnite's Shadow Stones

Each of the past few seasons of Fortnite have introduced cool new ways to travel around the map. Season 4 had Hop Rocks and Season 5 had rifts, but Fortnite Season 6 has introduced purple bricks of magic that turn you invisible and allow you to travel through walls—Shadow Stones. And you'll need to know every Shadow Stone location to hammer out this week's challenges.

Shadow Stones are found in the corrupted areas on the map that were created by the cube when it left runes in the ground at the end of Season 5. All seven corrupted locations can be found on the map below. To finish the week two challenge "Use a Shadow Stone in different matches," all you need to do is interact with and use a Shadow Stone in three different matches to earn five Battle Stars. It's easy-peasy. Here's where to find them.

