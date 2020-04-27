Five new Steam games you probably missed (April 27, 2020)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2020.

Birth ME Code

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ April 22

Developer:‌ Miracle Moon

Price:‌ ‌$24.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£19.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$35.95

Birth ME Code is a visual novel and puzzle hybrid with a pretty disturbing premise: you're the host of a "death game", which is basically about determining who is a "traitor" among six participants, and then killing them. But it's a bit more complex than that, because you're the traitor, and you obviously don't want the other participants to discover it. It gives me Series 7 vibes, though of course, this is a brightly hued visual novel, so um, expect the unexpected, I guess.

No one lives under the lighthouse

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌April 22‌

Developer:‌ ‌Sowoke Entertainment Bureau

Price:‌ ‌$4.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£3.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$7.50‌

Here's another horror game with PS1-style retro trappings. In this case, the theme dovetails with the aesthetic: the player character has found a mysterious CD called No One Lives Under the Lighthouse. The game is basically the experience of playing this mysterious 1990s title, which seems to lean closer into sinister atmosphere rather than blood and jump scares. It's a short affair, but there are multiple endings, and it's a nice relief to see this aesthetic employed without those dreaded tank controls.

The Flower Collectors

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌April 21

Developer:‌ Mi'pu'mi Games GmbH

Price:‌ ‌$9.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£7.19‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95

Set in Barcelona in the 1970s, The Flower Collectors is a narrative-driven adventure about a wheelchair-bound former cop investigating a murder. The twist is that said cop actually witnessed this murder from the safety of their balcony, and together with a journalist collaborator, a search for meaning and motive commences. The game definitely looks gorgeous, which is lucky because you'll spend a lot of time "investigating" scenarios. Oh, and all the characters are anthropomorphic.

112 Operator

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌April 23

Developer:‌ Jutsu Games

Price:‌ ‌$24.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£19.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$35.95

As the name kinda implies, 112 Operator is all about being a phone operator in an emergency department. You'll be answering calls, dispatching units, and facing all manner of unexpected crisis. It's a sequel to 911 Operator, and it seems like most areas of the game has been dramatically improved. Most interestingly, emergencies are based on historical data, so you'll be able to witness how a single crisis can have wide-ranging effects in a manner close to real. There's also a career mode.

Iratus: Lord of the Dead

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release: April 24

Developer:‌ Unfrozen‌

Price:‌ ‌$24.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£18.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$35.95

Yes, it is undeniably a Darkest Dungeon clone, but Iratus: Lord of the Dead definitely looks worth a shot if you want a tactical roguelike played from the point of view of "skeletons, zombies, banshees and many other unliving warriors". You play as Iratus, who is the commander of these various types of fiend. There are 18 types of minion, each with six unique abilities, and while there's definitely permadeath, you'll continue to expand your underground lair, which stays intact.

These games were released between April 20 and 27 2020. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.