All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year

Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?

For the third year running, we've seen an increase in big games willing to push back their release dates to get a bit more development time. Not even just once, either. Some are still getting multiple delays before they finally hit our game libraries. Knowing that, let's call this a tentative 2023 games list. Inevitably, some of the names here will get kicked into the year 2024—a frightful number for me to be forced to type already. When they do, we'll be keeping track right here, just like we are for the current year.

From what we know so far, 2023 is going to be a huge year for RPGs. A lot of major series with long-in-the-works sequels are targeting next year for release dates. Starfield's delay put it in the early part of 2023, Baldur's Gate 3's early access is planned to end with a full release during the year, and Diablo 4 is scheduled to turn up too.

Take a peek at next year's presents right now with all the games currently confirmed for 2023:

Biggest 2023 games

(opens in new tab) Starfield (opens in new tab) | Early 2023

Bethesda Game Studios' first new series in years is headed out into space. From what we've seen in the gameplay reveal, this is definitely "Skyrim in space". We're expecting tons of exploration in the Settled Systems with dangerous spaceflight and various factions.

(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy 16 (opens in new tab) | Summer 2023

In the series where "final" is never the truth, the latest mainline game is going back to the European-inspired middle ages where giant magical monsters do battle through their human vessels. This time, Square Enix is leaning even harder into action-oriented combat than before.

(opens in new tab) Diablo 4 (opens in new tab) | 2023

Blizzard is finally shaking up its action RPG series, bringing classic classes with new character customization. It's promising to be a big leap for Diablo as Blizzard publishes regular blogs about development in progress.

(opens in new tab) Baldur's Gate 3 (opens in new tab) | 2023

Another longstanding RPG series is getting a big new entry. Divinity: Original Sin developer Larian creating its own take on the Forgotten Realms. It's been in early access for a couple years, and will finally launch the rest of its story and classes in 2023.

(opens in new tab) Street Fighter 6 (opens in new tab)| 2023

Ryu and crew are back in the first mainline Street Fighter game in seven years. Capcom wants to "redefine" the fighting game genre with new World Tour and Battle Hub modes and more realistic visuals in the RE Engine.