All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year

Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
For the third year running, we've seen an increase in big games willing to push back their release dates to get a bit more development time. Not even just once, either. Some are still getting multiple delays before they finally hit our game libraries. Knowing that, let's call this a tentative 2023 games list. Inevitably, some of the names here will get kicked into the year 2024—a frightful number for me to be forced to type already. When they do, we'll be keeping track right here, just like we are for the current year.
From what we know so far, 2023 is going to be a huge year for RPGs. A lot of major series with long-in-the-works sequels are targeting next year for release dates. Starfield's delay put it in the early part of 2023, Baldur's Gate 3's early access is planned to end with a full release during the year, and Diablo 4 is scheduled to turn up too.
Take a peek at next year's presents right now with all the games currently confirmed for 2023:
Biggest 2023 games
Starfield (opens in new tab) | Early 2023
Bethesda Game Studios' first new series in years is headed out into space. From what we've seen in the gameplay reveal, this is definitely "Skyrim in space". We're expecting tons of exploration in the Settled Systems with dangerous spaceflight and various factions.
Final Fantasy 16 (opens in new tab) | Summer 2023
In the series where "final" is never the truth, the latest mainline game is going back to the European-inspired middle ages where giant magical monsters do battle through their human vessels. This time, Square Enix is leaning even harder into action-oriented combat than before.
Diablo 4 (opens in new tab) | 2023
Blizzard is finally shaking up its action RPG series, bringing classic classes with new character customization. It's promising to be a big leap for Diablo as Blizzard publishes regular blogs about development in progress.
Baldur's Gate 3 (opens in new tab) | 2023
Another longstanding RPG series is getting a big new entry. Divinity: Original Sin developer Larian creating its own take on the Forgotten Realms. It's been in early access for a couple years, and will finally launch the rest of its story and classes in 2023.
Street Fighter 6 (opens in new tab)| 2023
Ryu and crew are back in the first mainline Street Fighter game in seven years. Capcom wants to "redefine" the fighting game genre with new World Tour and Battle Hub modes and more realistic visuals in the RE Engine.
2023 games with release dates
- January 24, 2023 — Forspoken - Magical parkour adventure
- January 27, 2022 — Dead Space remake - Motive's space horror remake
- March 24, 2023 — Resident Evil 4 remake - A reimagined story for Leon
2023 games with dates to be announced
- Alan Wake 2 - The survival horror sequel
- Aliens: Dark Descent - Alien, but an RTS
- Ark 2 - More dinosaurs, plus Vin Diesel
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (opens in new tab) - Open-world Avatar
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Larian's take on a classic RPG series
- Bramble: the Mountain King - Nordic horror platformer
- Creature Keeper - Real-time combat creature collector
- The Day Before - Open world zombie survival MMO
- Diablo 4 - The long-awaited action RPG continuation
- El Paso, Elsewhere - Third-person shooter
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - The next chapter of the FF7 remake
- Final Fantasy 16 - The RPG series returns to medieval magic
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn - Soulslike for muskets fans
- Homeworld 3 - Sci-fi RTS returns
- House Flipper 2 - More gentrification simulation
- Hyenas - Sega's multiplayer FPS
- Hyper Light Breaker - Action adventure sequel to Hyper Light Shifter
- The Invincible - Retro-future space thriller
- Kerbal Space Program 2 - Physics disaster in space
- Layers of Fears - More horror from Bloober Team
- Lightyear Frontier - Chill farming sim with mechs
- Lollipop Chainsaw - A remake of the zombie hack-n-slash
- Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - A middle earth crafting game
- Minecraft Legends - An RTS spinoff
- Payday 3 - Long-awaited co-op heist sequel
- Pragmata - Outerspace action adventure
- Ravenlok - An action adventure fairytale
- Redfall - Co-op open-world vampire shooter
- Sea of Stars - Classic-style turn-based RPG
- Shadows of Doubt - Neon noir detective sim
- Skate Story - Chill skateboarding through the atmospheric underworld
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - A story adventure game
- Stalker 2 - Chernobyl-based zombie FPS
- Starfield - Bethesda's new original space RPG
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - The Fallen Order sequel
- Street Fighter 6 - Ryu Ryu Ryu Ryu Ryu Ryu
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League - Co-op villain adventure
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown - Open world driving in Hong Kong