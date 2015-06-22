Fallout 4 resolution and frame rate won't be limited on PC

[Can't wait to play Fallout 4? Neither can we. Check out the mod's we'd most like to see while you wait.]

This shouldn't even be news, but the internet is prone to overreaction. Hackles were raised after Digital Spy published an article titled, "Fallout 4 will run at 1080p and 30 frames-per-second on everything".

Here's the relevant quote: "'It is 1080p on everything,' he said," referring to Fallout 4 director Todd Howard, "before confirming that it would run at 30fps and not 60fps."

Clearly this is Howard confirming that both consoles will achieve 1080p, but be limited to 30fps as the trade-off. However, some took the quote to mean that Fallout 4 would be locked to 1080p and 30 frames-per-second on PC. This is despite the fact that Bethesda has a massive PC audience, has never previously restricted a Bethesda Game Studio game in this way, and, most importantly of all, understands that to do so would be asking for the mother of all backlashes.

Now Bethesda has stepped in to reassure that of course Fallout 4 won't be restricted by resolution or frame rate on PC. "Fallout 4 is 1080p & 30fps on Xbox One and PS4," tweets Bethesda Softworks. "Resolution and FPS are not limited in any way on the PC."

So that's that then.