Modders have made thousands of excellent fixes, tweaks, and enhancements to Bethesda's 2015 post-apocalyptic RPG, and it's no easy task finding the best Fallout 4 mods among them. On the following pages, however, we've done our best by collecting a big honkin' list of our favorite mods for Fallout 4.

On the next several pages we've listed list the best mods for settling and crafting, visual improvements, gameplay enhancements, weapons and gear, new adventures and locations, and finally, the tools and utilities you need to get these mods working. For more, check out our list of Fallout 4 console commands. Mods added in the most recent update of this list have been marked with a ⭐.

Table of contents