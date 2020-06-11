Exclusive: Death Stranding PC system requirements have been revealed

Death Stranding is finally heading to PC next month, but ahead of that 505 Games and Kojima Productions have revealed what kind of rig you'll need if you're planning to explore post-apocalyptic America with Norman Reedus and his bike.

The minimum specs are pretty easy going, if you're willing to play at 720p and only get 30fps, which puts it a bit below the PS4 version.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel® Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

There are two sets of recommended specs, one for 30fps and one for 60fps, both at 1080p.

Recommended 30fps

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 60fps

OS: WIndows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Nothing too steep here, though as someone with a 1440p monitor, I would have liked to have seen some maxed out requirements. As a port of a PS4 game, however, I don't imagine you'll need anything too fancy to see it at its best.

Along with the PC requirements, we've also been given a look at some exclusive screenshots and some of the Half-Life-inspired goodies you'll be able to get your hands on. Take a gander below.

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding is due out on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 14