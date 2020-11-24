Black Friday TV Deal: These 4K 120Hz OLED TVs are great for showing off your fancy new GPUs

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

If you've been considering upgrading your living room TV, these Best Buy deals on Vizio OLED 4K TVs are worth a look. Right now, you can get a 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K Smartcast TV for $899. If you find 55 inches too small, you can go larger with the 65-inch model of this OLED TV marked down by $500, bringing its price to $1,499. It seems like no one is waiting for Black Friday to drop some awesome deals.

The Vizio OLED line includes features like SmartCast for streaming, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual X surrounded surround, and AMD FreeSync, and works with all the usual virtual assistants. OLED TVs come at a premium price, but we're fans because of their wide viewing angles and ridiculously good color accuracy and contrast.

Vizio UHD SmartCast TV | 55-inch | OLED | $1,299.99 $899 at Best Buy (save $400)

Vizio has slashed the price of its 55-inch SmartCast screen, putting a decent OLED more within reach than ever before. This OLED TV has also been designed with gaming in mind with the ProGaming Engine. View Deal