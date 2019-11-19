Future proof your squad with the best Football Manager 2020 wonderkids

Long-serving virtual managers will be pleased to learn that there’s a new way to develop FM20 wonderkids: the Development Centre. It’s an exhaustive hub with bags of info, allowing you to hone the talents of your best young players and get them ready for first-team football.

But first, you’re going to need some top prospects, so we’ve picked out some of the very best wonderkids in Football Manager 2020 below. While the majority will prove expensive to acquire, they’ll turn into some of the game’s biggest stars in seasons to come.

The best FM20 wonderkids

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Position: GK

GK Estimated Cost: £90m

Milan’s Donnarumma is comfortably the best wonderkid keeper in FM 2020. The young Italian boasts outstanding attributes, including 18 reflexes and jumping reach, with plenty of room to develop. The only downside is his hefty asking price and £190k per-week desired wage.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Position: DR/WBR (DM/MC)

DR/WBR (DM/MC) Estimated Cost: £100m+

Again, no surprises that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold makes the list. The 2018-19 UEFA Champions League winner proves very tough to pry away from Liverpool, with the 21-year-old England star benefiting from 17 crossing, 16 passing, and 16 vision attributes.

Moussa Wagué

Position: DR/WBR (DL/WBL)

DR/WBR (DL/WBL) Estimated Cost: £50m

Ok, first things first: Barcelona’s Moussa Wague's release clause is £90m. The La Liga side will expect you to pay around two-thirds of that amount to sign him, as the Senegalese talent can become a world superstar in time, boasting outstanding pace and agility.

Dayot Upamecano

Position: DC

DC Estimated Cost: £70m

You’re looking at paying around £90m to guarantee talks with 20-year-old Upamecano—again, the result of his high release fee. He’s still worth considering, however: the young RB Leipzig talent is fitted with 18 pace, 17 balance, and 16 bravery stats, and proves excellent in future seasons.

Matthijs de Ligt

Position: DC

DC Estimated Cost: £100m+

New Juventus (or Zebre, as they’re known in FM 2020) signing de Ligt isn’t likely to leave the Serie A side early on, but remains a top wonderkid regardless. Expect to pay a massive fee to take advantage of his superb stats, including 17 heading, 16 determination, and 15 marking.

Ibrahima Konaté

Position: DC

DC Estimated Cost: £60m

Another RB Leipzig defender to make the list is 20-year-old, Ibrahima Konaté. He does a fantastic job for top-level sides in FM20 with his 17 strength, 17 jumping reach, and 16 pace, and his potential is significant, allowing him to quickly develop into a star centre-back.

Jadon Sancho

Position: LM/RM/AML/AMR

LM/RM/AML/AMR Estimated Cost: £80m

Borussia Dortmund are typically willing to part with English star Jadon Sancho in FM 20, but for a high price. Look to pay just under £100m for his signature—in return, you’ll get a terrific and versatile wide-midfielder with 18 agility, 17 acceleration and 17 dribbling stats.

Rayan Cherki

Position: AML/AMC (ML, AMR, ST)

AML/AMC (ML, AMR, ST) Estimated Cost: £10m

Although Lyon’s Ryan Cherki begins FM20 at far from his peak ability, the 16-year-old Frenchman can evolve into an outstanding talent. That makes his £10m asking price a bargain for top-level sides, especially if you can hone his skills in the Development Centre.

João Felix

Position: AML/AMC/ST (AMR)

AML/AMC/ST (AMR) Estimated Cost: £100m+

Atletico Madrid’s Portuguese attacker is packed with potential, and even begins FM 20 with attributes such as 19 flair, 18 technique, and 16 dribbling. He’s valued at £28.5m in this year’s game, but you’ll seriously struggle to pry him away from the Spanish side.

Thiago Almada

Position: AMC (MC, AML, ST)

AMC (MC, AML, ST) Estimated Cost: £6.5m

Like Cherki, Thiago Almada is an incredible prospect who can be acquired for a low price. The 18-year-old Argentine has a release clause of just £19.75m in his contract, but if haggle well like the skilled wheeler dealer you are, you can get the attacking midfielder for less than half that.

Kylian Mbappé

Position: AMR/ST (AML)

AMR/ST (AML) Estimated Cost: £150m+

Kylian Mbappe isn’t just one of the best wonderkids in FM 2020; he’s one of the best players in the game. The 2018 World Cup winner, who boasts 20 pace and acceleration stats, is an extortionate buy, valued at £85m and collects a wage of £350k per-week.

Rodrygo

Position: AML/ST

AML/ST Estimated Cost: £94m

Real Madrid have two particularly talented left-winger wonderkids in their ranks, one of which is 18-year-old Rodrygo. The Brazilian boasts excellent attributes including 16 agility, 15 acceleration, and 15 dribbling, but his £94m release fee is a stumbling block for all without the deepest pockets.

Vinícius Júnior

Position: AML/ST

AML/ST Estimated Cost: £70m

The other of Real Madrid’s left-wing wonderkids is fellow Brazilian Vinícius Júnior, who made his debut for Los Blancos in 2018. He’s one of the best youngsters in the game, valued at £22.5m and benefiting from attributes of 17 acceleration, 16 pace, and 16 technique.

Sebastiano Esposito

Position: ST

ST Estimated Cost: £3m

Here’s a real bargain - 17-year-old Inter Milan striker, Sebastiano Esposito. The young Argentine has the potential to become one of the top strikers in FM 2020, and costs just £3m to bring on board. After this you can benefit from his 16 determination and 14 pace stats.

Mason Greenwood

Position: ST

ST Estimated Cost: £70m

Man Utd’s Mason Greenwood proves dominant in this year’s game at the age of just 17, enjoying high pace, acceleration, and finishing attributes. He’s valued at £21m, but you’ll need to pay significantly more to have any chance of tempting the Red Devils into a sale.