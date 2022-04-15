XCOM 2 is free on the Epic Store right now

Audio player loading…

Forget chocolate eggs and anthropomorphic rabbits, the best way to spend this Easter weekend is clearly to grab XCOM 2 free off the Epic Store and save the world from alien tyranny.

Firaxis' masterful strategy sequel may need no introduction, but it's getting one anyway. Released in 2016, the game took the bold step of assuming you were defeated by alien invaders in 2012's XCOM: Enemy Unknown, and tasked you with building a scrappy resistance unit to push your extra-terrestrial occupiers back off the planet. PCG alumnus Tom Senior was thrilled with the epic tactical struggle that ensued, giving XCOM 2 a whopping score of 94.

It's a fantastic offer, although it's worth noting that Epic's deal doesn't include the excellent War of the Chosen expansion, which fundamentally rewrites many of the game's core rule for an even more spectacular adventure. That said, you can get it at a discount along with a bunch of other DLC in the XCOM 2: Collection Upgrade, all for a very reasonable £7.99.

XCOM 2 isn't the only game going for free, either. Belaying XCOM 2 from below is Insurmountable, an unusual roguelike that challenges players with climbing mountains. I haven't played it myself, but it boasts a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, and it's hard to argue when the only cost involved is a sliver of hard-drive space. Insurmountable has also recently received a major update, adding a tutorial and a new story alongside procedurally generated side missions.

In any case, that's plenty of free gaming to see you through the easter weekend, even if neither game is especially thematically appropriate. There might be a few eggs lurking somewhere in XCOM 2, but you probably wouldn't want to eat them.