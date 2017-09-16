Thieves loot a van carrying Total War: Warhammer 2 collector's editions

Total War: Warhammer 2, which launches on September 28, has become the victim of a heist this week. A delivery van transporting copies of the collector’s edition was robbed of its precious cargo in Milton Keynes, UK.

Only 7,000 copies of the Serpent God Edition were created, but Creative Assembly have urged people not to worry—their pre-orders won’t be affected by the theft.

"We'd like to reassure fans who have pre-ordered their Serpent God Edition that this incident will not affect them receiving their copy," Total War brand director Rob Bartholemew said. "Copies of the game obtained before launch will not be playable until the game is activated at 8am BST on launch day."

Each copy of the Serpent God edition costs £100 and contains the game, as well as a Slann puzzle globe, carved teeth totems, a canvas map, a Saurus Warrior Blade USB, an art book, an insider strategy guide and the new Race Pack DLC for the first Warhammer.

At least the thieves won’t be able to play for a while, hopefully giving the police enough time t find them and fling them into the Vortex.

Cheers, Eurogamer.