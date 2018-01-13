Tales from the Borderlands is the next free game for Twitch and Amazon Prime members

Twitch Prime subscribers have had a run of cracking games included with their subscription recently, including time-bending FPS Superhot and 2D strategy game SteamWorld Heist. The next one is another gem: Tales from the Borderlands, Telltale's story-driven take on the Borderlands universe.

It's one of the developer's best games and has been on my wishlist for a while, but I've never got round to picking it up. Anyone with a Twitch Prime subscription (which is included with any Amazon Prime account) will be able to pick it up for free between January 18 and January 24. My calendar is marked.

If you don't know whether it's something you'll enjoy, then Tyler's review is a good place to start. It's a five-part episodic game (you get all the episodes here) with a solid sense of humour and lots of choices to make. If you've played any other Telltale games, such as its Walking Dead series, then you know the drill, but Tales from the Borderlands' characters are some of the most believable that the developer has come up with.

If you don't fancy shelling out for Twitch Prime, then the game is available for less than £5/$7 on GOG at the moment, which is a 75% saving. Not bad at all. If you have an Amazon Prime account but haven't yet activated Twitch Prime, then click here for instructions.