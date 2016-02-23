Play X-Wing with us at the PC Gamer Weekender

With our lineup of playable new and unreleased games and our developer stages full of top industry talent, there's loads to do at the PC Gamer Weekender next weekend. There's something we need to tell you, though. A secret obsession has seized control of PC Gamer towers. It's brilliant, even though it's not a PC game.

It's X-Wing, the miniatures game, created by Fantasy Flight. You control a squad of tiny, beautiful Star Wars spaceships and make them fight in space (or rather, on a starmap that looks like space). Through a simple set of dice rolls and movement trackers the game elegantly simulates the capabilities of Star Wars' most famous vessels. TIE's flit erratically about the 3 foot x 3 foot board with the near-suicidal lack of restraint they show in the films. X-Wings, with the right pilot, are fearsome hunter-killers. Y-Wings are tough, dependable weapons platforms. The great X-Wing and TIE Fighter Lucasarts PC sims put you in the cockpit, the miniatures game achieves a similar degree of authenticity in a turn-based strategy format. Also you get to see your opponent's face when a double-damage crit pops their prize ship. Ah, what a feeling.

Esdevium Games and GamesQuest will be bringing X-Wing, and many more boardgames (like the marvelously frantic card game, Dobble), to the boardgame basement at the PC Gamer Weekender. Our live event takes place on March 5/6 at the Old Truman Brewery in London. We've got exclusive stage shows for Stellaris, Frozen Synapse 2, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and unreleased games like Dark Souls 3 and Total War: Warhammer will be playable. You can even get your head inside the extraordinary HTC Vive virtual reality headset. We'll be there too, of course, rolling dice and moving little ships around while making "pew-pew" noises.

