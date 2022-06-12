All my childhood favourites are returning to Microsoft Flight Sim. Oh and the dropship from Halo

By published

I can finally relive the hazy days of my childhood flying a space ship. And all old school classics. And helicopters. Oh boy.

Microsoft Flight Sim with Halo Infinite Pelican
(Image credit: Microsoft)
Audio player loading…

With the Warthog from Halo making a cameo in Forza Horizon 5, it only seems fitting that we'd get the Pelican dropship from Halo Infinite in Microsoft Flight Simulator. I mean what's better than trying to land an Airbus A320 at Gibraltar airport on a windy day? Flying a flippin' spaceship around the world's most impressive monuments.

One of the best parts about Microsoft Flight Simulator when I was a kid was modding a space ship into the game. I'd just whizz around in an impossibly nimble space ship and ignore all those slow terrestrial Boeing jumbo jets—what can I say, I had a short attention span. Now, in the most impressively large-scale flight simulator to date, you get something potentially better.

The Pelican dropship from Halo Infinite should be a super exciting addition to the game. I can't think of many planes in the game today than would outmanoeuvre a space-faring ship from the year 2500. And probably few that are as hardy. So long as it's not as finicky to fly as the Warthog is to drive.

The Pelican will arrive as a free add-on for the game, and that's available from today in the in-sim marketplace for owners of the game and Xbox Game Pass members. There is more on the way, though, as a part of a wider free upgrade for the game for its 40th Anniversary. This game really has been a mainstay of gaming for generations of gamers, and the free upgrade looks to be bringing back some "beloved planes".

  • Wright Flyer
  • Ryan NYP (“Spirit of St. Louis”)
  • Douglas DC-3
  • De Havilland Canada DHC-2-Beaver
  • Bell-407
  • Guimbal Cabri G2
  • DG Flugzeugbau LG8-18
  • DG Flugzeugbau DG1001E neo
  • Airbus A310

I was always dreadful at flying helicopters, but I used to absolutely adore taking the old-school wonders to the sky again. I can't remember if they used to be tough to get off the ground or I was just bad at trying. Still, I'm so pumped for this update and figuring out how to fly these beauties all over again.

These new planes will arrive sometime in November this year (opens in new tab), just over two years on from Flight Sim's original release date. That's 40 years on from the first Microsoft Flight Simulator, which launched back in 1982 for the IBM PC. Now that's a legacy going all the way back to PC gaming's very first beginnings. 

Jacob Ridley
Jacob Ridley

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog from his hometown in Wales in 2017. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things as hardware writer at PCGamesN, where he would later win command of the kit cupboard as hardware editor. Nowadays, as senior hardware editor at PC Gamer, he spends his days reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industry. When he's not writing about GPUs and CPUs, however, you'll find him trying to get as far away from the modern world as possible by wild camping.
See comments