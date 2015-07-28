Popular

Mafia 3 will be revealed next week

By

Mafia 3

2K's UK twitter account has just announced the announcement of Mafia 3. The announcement will take place next week, on August 5. Of course, some would argue that the announcement of the announcement of Mafia 3 was, if you think about it, inherently an announcement of Mafia 3. Those people clearly don't know how announcements work.

Next week, of course, is Gamescom. That seems like the fitting place for the announcement of Mafia 3, which—and I must stress this point—currently hasn't been announced.

I wonder what 2K will announce when they announce Mafia 3? Forgive the speculation in this, a profession dedicated to objective fact, but I suspect it might be Mafia 3. Wouldn't that be a pleasant surprise?

Given the range of 2K franchises called Mafia—all of which hold the potential for a possible sequel called Mafia 3—what do you think the announcement of Mafia 3 will be?

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments