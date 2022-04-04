Here's when Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga unlocks in your time zone

Audio player loading…

The wait to play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is almost over and console players who have pre-ordered it should be able to pre-load it now. In The Skywalker Saga, you'll be able to play as various characters from all nine films, including the best one: The Phantom Menace. No, I will not be taking any questions at this time.

You'll need at least 40GB of space to play it on PC so you shouldn't need to delete too much to make room for it if anything at all. With that in mind, let's take a look at when it unlocks in each region.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga unlock times

Unfortunately for PC players, console players will be the first group able to play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. If you're playing on PC via Steam you won't be able to pre-load the game, either, so you'll need to be patient and wait for the unlock time. If you can't see your time zone below then use this handy time converter.

PC players will be able to play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on April 5 from:

10 am PT

1 pm ET

6 pm BST

7 pm CEST

For PlayStation players, you'll be able to play from midnight in your region and will be able to pre-load the game now. The same seems to be true for Xbox players, while Nintendo Switch release times haven't been confirmed and you could be waiting up until 12 pm PT/ 3 pm ET/ 8 pm BST to play it.

If you've pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you'll be able to access The Mandalorian Season 1 and 2 character packs right away, as well as the Solo: A Star Wars Story character pack, which will add some familiar faces into the mix including a little Lego Baby Yoda.