Popular

Humble Indie Bundle 8 expands with four more games

By

Between Hotline Miami, Proteus, Thomas Was Alone... pretty much everything in it, the Humble Indie Bundle 8 has been one of the best game bundles in recent memory. It essentially serves as an indie primer - a brilliant catch-up of some of notable games from the last few years. Now, with a week left before the bundle closes, four more games have been added to that selection. They're also pretty great.

Here's what they've added, all as beat-the-average bonuses:

  • Tiny & Big in Grandpa's Leftovers

  • Intrusion 2

  • English Country Tune

  • Oil Rush

All of which nicely expand the bundle's variety. You've got a 3D sandbox platformer in Tiny & Big, a game that happily lets you slice its levels apart for your progression needs. Then there's 2D physics shooter Intrusion 2, a game that Tom Francis enthused about here . English Country Tune is an Increpare puzzler and, as such, adept at making you feel hopelessly incompetent. Then there's Oil Rush, which I've not played. Er... There's a trailer here .

Even without these four additions, the bundle has been a massive success. It's now raised over $2 million in total, spread over more than 367,000 buyers.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments