How to get bronze in Valheim

How do you make Valheim bronze? There are lots of valuable resources to find in Valheim, and as you spend more time defeating enemies and discovering new biomes, you'll need tougher armour and tools to do Odin proud. Bronze quickly becomes a vital resource, even if farming is your main hobby, as you'll need it to plant Valheim seeds.

Sadly, you can't carry this prized material through Valheim portals, but it's undoubtedly worth walking and sailing miles for. If you're currently using an antler pickaxe and flint axe, I'm here to help you find a suitable upgrade. Here's how to make bronze in Valheim, including how to craft a bronze axe and pickaxe.

How to make bronze in Valheim

Bronze is very easy to make. However, tracking down the materials and equipment that you'll need for the job is both time consuming and challenging. You need a Valheim workbench and a forge before you can begin making these precious bars, as well as these materials:

Copper x2

Tin x1

First, you'll need to know how to find copper in Valheim. You can mine copper deposits in the Black Forest biome. Look out for hefty green rocks with copper-coloured veins running through them, and use an antler pickaxe (or better) to chip away at the deposits and retrieve the ore. With the hard work out of the way, combine your copper ore with coal in a smelter to create copper.

Now, let's talk about tin. Similar to copper, you'll find and mine tin ore in the Black Forest. However, you need to check near the water's edge for this material, so pay a visit to nearby lakes in this biome. Tin ore is also unrefined, so you need to smelt it with coal to form tin.

When you're ready to turn your copper and tin into bronze, head over to your forge to begin crafting bronze items. Remember, the recipes for bronze items will automatically unlock once you have all the items required to craft them.

If you're still fighting early bosses like Eikthyr and The Elder, one of the best Valheim armor sets is easily the bronze variant. It's also worthwhile upgrading your weapons as you find and make more valuable materials. Here are all the bronze items you can craft in Valheim:

Bronze atgeir

Bronze axe

Bronze buckler (shield)

Bronze helmet

Bronze mace

Bronze nails

Bronze pickaxe

Bronze plate cuirass

Bronze plate leggings

Bronze spear

Bronze sword

Bronzehead arrow

Cultivator

Valheim bronze: How to craft a bronze axe and pickaxe

Tools are just as important as armor when it comes to staying alive as you bravely clear the fog on your Valheim map. Once you're rich in bronze stocks, consider crafting a bronze axe. This tool allows you to chop down Birch and Oak trees to collect Fine Wood—something that isn't possible with stone and flint axes. Here's what you need to craft a bronze axe:

Equipment: workbench and forge.

workbench and forge. Wood x4

Bronze x8

Leather scraps x2

Think of Valheim's resources in tiers. You need to work your way up as you find and process each resource, which eventually helps you extract better materials later on.

If you're keen to begin crafting items from Valheim iron, you need a sturdy bronze pickaxe to hack away at the Muddy Scrap Piles in the Swamp biome. Unfortunately your trusty antler pickaxe isn't up to scratch for this challenge. Here's how to craft a bronze pickaxe: