Grim Dawn's Forgotten Gods expansion now has a release date

Action-RPG Grim Dawn's long-awaited Forgotten Gods expansion—which will add a new story chapter, an endless game mode and hundreds of items—will be out on March 27, developer Crate Entertainment has revealed.

We knew it was coming at some point this month but now we know exactly when, and that it will cost $15.99.

The meaty expansion adds a new story chapter set in a desert outside the bounds of the Erulan Empire, and your task is to "battle alongside the Witch God cults to vanquish the rising threat of a forgotten god". Forgotten Gods adds a new class mastery, extra mobility skills including teleport, four new factions and nine constellations. In terms of extra loot, you can expect "dozens" of rare Monster Infrequent items as well as "hundreds" of new epic and legendary items.

It also introduces a new game mode called Shattered realm, which is basically an endless mode in which you earn unique rewards and lots of gear.

If you haven't tried Grim Dawn but you're a fan of Diablo and its ilk, then it's well worth a go. It has snappy combat, a complex class system and deep character customisation—you can read Leif's glowing review here.

The Steam page for the new expansion is live here.