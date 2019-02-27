Grim Dawn: Forgotten Gods trailer showcases a scorched desert game world

The Grim Dawn expansion Forgotten Gods was announced in March 2018, with an expectation that it would be out sometime in the second half of that year. Today, with March 2019 looming, developer Crate Entertainment rolled out a gameplay trailer showcasing the new desert setting, a new Mastery, and other new content and changes, and said that it will be out—for real this time—next month.

Forgotten Gods will take players into a great, scorching desert beyond the lands of the Erulan Empire, a place of "burning sands, lush oases and volcanic wastes," and secrets best left buried. It will add a new Mastery to the game called the Oathkeeper, new mobility skills, four new Factions and nine new Constellations, dozens of new enemies and hundreds of items, and a new endless game mode set in a crumbling reality called Shattered Realm.

Grim Dawn, for those who haven't yet had the opportunity to enjoy it, is an old-school action-RPG, stylistically similar to Diablo 2 but with deeper gameplay mechanics including a multi-classing system, character-modifying Constellations, and numerous high-level "Challenge Dungeons." It's relatively complex as these things go, but also really good: We scored it 83/100 in our review, saying that "few modern hack-and-slash RPGs are quite so fun"—even though it's really grim.

The extra wait for Forgotten Gods is very on-brand for Grim Dawn, too: The base game was announced in 2009 and slated for release in 2011, but didn't actually come out until 2016. Find out more about what's coming at grimdawn.com.