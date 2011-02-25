Giveaway: RIFT collector's editions! [US only]

Tired of superheroes? Sick of WoW? Considering returning to (gulp) Everquest? Don't hit that resubscribe button just yet, because your friends at PC Gamer want to help you jump into the brand new fantasy MMO Rift, which just launched last night! Read on for details on how you can enter to win one of the collector's editions we're giving away!

We've got two brand-spankin'-new boxes of the RIFT collector's edition. Having just taken an incredibly deep breath, here's the list of everything you'll get if you're a lucky winner:



Exclusive digital items, including a sweet two-headed turtle mount (also known as an Ancient Tartagon)

Collector's satchel, which expands your primary in-game backpack

An exclusive pet, the Bogling Wastrel

Quick-Start Guide and keyboard-shortcut reference card

128-page hardcover comic book

8 GB USB flashdrive

RIFT mousepad

Double-sided poster displaying the worldmap

RIFT game disc and soundtrack

And, of course, the Collector's Box itself

Who wouldn't want to cruise around on a two-headed Tartagon? To enter, simply e-mail contests@pcgamer.com with the subject line "Slow and steady wins the race". We'll randomly choose two winners on Monday, so e-mail us with RAPIDITY! This contest is for US residents only.