Even more Persona bangers have landed on Spotify

By published

Babe wake up, Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers OSTs have dropped.

persona 5 strikers bond skills
(Image credit: Atlus)
Audio player loading…

One of the best things to happen in 2021 was Atlus dropping a massive chunk of its musical catalogue on Spotify, including Catherine and a ton of Persona music. Now the developer has quietly dropped two more Persona albums on the streaming platform for Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers.

I was surprised to see Persona 5's OST land without Royal last year, but now we've been treated to the full 30-track release that was previously only reserved for the Japanese and Western vinyl versions. Meanwhile, the Warriors-style spinoff was still a ways off releasing in the West when the initial Spotify drop happened. It's nice to finally have easy access to bangers like What You Wish For and You Are Stronger, which is easily my favourite of all the Persona 5 opening themes. 

The albums can be a bit of a pain to find sometimes, so here are Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers on Spotify.

There are only two major Persona releases missing now: Persona 3 Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5 Dancing in Starlight. Some of my favourite bops feature on both of these, so I'll continue trying to manifest their release on streaming services. 

I'm also still here very much attempting to manifest Persona 5 on PC, especially with Persona 5 Strikers making an appearance on the platform before its actual source material. With Persona 4 Golden selling over a million units on Steam and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax finally being ported, I hope it's not long before we start seeing more of the series heading over.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
See comments