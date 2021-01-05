Almost every Persona soundtrack is now available on Spotify and Apple Music

Just a few days ago I was sitting at my desk thinking "Wow, they should really put the Persona music on Spotify." Well lo and behold, the Atlus Sound Team has done exactly that. The majority of the Persona soundtracks are now available on Spotify. The tracks have been available in Japan for a while, but this is the first time they're hitting the ears of western Spotify users.

Most of the Persona soundtracks are on here, though some notable omissions include the original Persona, as well as Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight.

They can be a little tricky to locate as they're all still in Japanese, but you can find them on the Atlus Sound Team's Spotify page—you'll have to scroll down to the 'appears on' section to find most of them. AniPlaylist has also put a mix together with all the albums included for easy access. Apple Music fans can get in on the stylish tones too, as every soundtrack on Spotify has also been made available there.

At midnight, on January 5th... 🌎 Persona [Original Soundtracks & more] will be available on @Spotify ❤️🎭 Playlist with all albums: https://t.co/lwIU3If6Gk pic.twitter.com/N4YyBvoDuoJanuary 4, 2021

Even if you're not a Persona fan, it's hard to deny the songs are certified bops. Whether you're more into the jazzy style of Persona 5 or the J-Pop peppiness of Persona 4 Golden, there's a lot on offer.

While the Persona series has long called Sony consoles home (with a few games plonked on the Nintendo DS), PC gamers were given a chance to dive in last year when Persona 4 Golden was ported to Steam. While Persona 5 has yet to make its way over, the upcoming Steam release of Persona 5 Strikers indicates there's some hope we'll be seeing a port sometime soon.