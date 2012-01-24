Doctor Who: The Eternity Clock trailer introduces classic villains

It looks like the new Doctor Who game from Supermassive Games will only use two of the four dimensions the Doctor is accustomed to. There are plenty of villainous cameos from Who foes old and new, and it looks like there'll be some stealth bits with the latest series' creepiest monsters, The Silence. It'll be out in March. No word yet on a price. You can follow The Eternity Clock on Twitter for the latest Doctor Who game announcements and you can follow The Talking Clock for the very latest news on what time it is in London.