Everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal servers

Looking for a list of Diablo Immortal servers? Diablo Immortal was originally intended as a mobile-only game, and its announcement at BlizzCon 2018 caused quite a bit of backlash (opens in new tab). In April, Blizzard revealed that it would arrive on PC, too, and at the very least it should serve to give us a dose of demon-slaying while we (impatiently) wait for Diablo 4 (opens in new tab).
If you're planning to dive into Sanctuary with friends, it's a good idea to pick a server to play on beforehand. At launch at least, you won't be able to play with people on different servers. It's entirely possible that cross-server play will be enabled in the future, but for now, you're better off coordinating with friends before you get started. So with that in mind, here's a list of every Diablo Immortal server, and how to check if they're down.
Diablo Immortal server list
There's a whole load of servers to choose from across various regions, and catering to different languages. Here's a full list:
North America: West
- Caldesann
- Kanai
- Eternal Crown
- Deckard Cain
- Zoltun Kulle
- Sand Scorpions
- Stormshield
- Old Growth
- The Soulstones
- Khalim's Will
- The Gidbinn
- Cult of Damnation
- Purus the Decimator
- Black Abyss
- The Triune
- Dry Steppes
- Amber Blades
- Halls of the Blind
- Star of Azkaranth
- Wailing Beast
- Heart of the Oak
- Crescent Moon
- Call to Arms
- Chains of Honor
- Hand of Justice
- Breath of the Dying
- Pandemonium
- Burning Hells
- End of Days
North America: East
- Sin War
- Prime Evils
- Tree of Inifuss
- Soul Siphon
- Sandro the Mouth
- The Malus
- Iceburn Tear
- The Worldstone
- Helliquary
- Silver Spire
- Plains of Despair
- Arcane Sanctuary
- The Curator
- The Fallen
- Risen Dead
- Darkening of Tristram
- Greed
- The Last Vestige
- Meshif
- Ureh
- Albrecht
- Lysander
- Wirt
- Hadriel
- Mask of Jeram
- Arkaine's Valor
- Doombringer
- Town Portal
- Eternal Conflict
South America (Spanish)
- Mephisto
- Rathma
- Navair
- Bul-Kathos
- Viz-jaq'taar
- Viz-Jun
South America (Portuguese)
- Flavie
- Akara
- Asylla
- Xul
- Oza
- Belial
- Izilech
- Jondo
- Gorgothra
- Elzix
Europe (English)
- Dark Exile
- Arreat Summit
- Sightless Eye
- The Unspoken
- Angiris Council
- Blood Rose
- The Countess
- Talva Silvertongue
- The Butcher
- Stone of Jordan
- The Void
- Cathedral of Light
- Archbishop Lazarus
- Dark Wanderer
- The Hellforge
- The Ancients
- Trade Consortium
- Yshari Sanctum
- Gharbad the Weak
- The Borderlands
- The Martyr
- Sea of Light
- Crystal Arch
- Diamond Gates
- Thorned Hulk
- Wood Wraith
- Oblivion Knight
- Throne of Destruction
- Stygian Fury
Europe (French)
- Skarn
- Dravec
- Charsi
- Leoric
- Ammuit
- Esu
Europe (German)
- El'Druin
- Tabri
- Vizjerei
- Hemlir
- Segithis
- Akeba
Europe (Spanish)
- Zatham
- Fara
Europe (Italian)
- Talus'ar
- Sescheron
Europe (Polish)
- Cathan
- Itherael
East Asia (Korean)
- Rayek
- Lethes
- Tal Rasha
- Tassi
- Vataos
- Daedessa
- Askari
- Kashya
- Zaka
- Sargoth
- Namari
- Ennead
- Que-Hegan
- Griswold
- Harlequin Crest
- Cydaea
Oceania
- Baal
- Bloodsworn
Server status
How to check if Diablo Immortal servers are down
The launch of any live-service game can be rocky, and you should expect some congestion for the first few days. If you're having trouble connecting to the Diablo Immortal servers, there are a few places you can check for widespread issues.
The Blizzard CS Twitter (opens in new tab) is generally up-to-date with most problems affecting Blizzard games, and the official Blizzard forums (opens in new tab) are also a good place to check to see if other players are reporting similar issues.
If you still can't connect to the game, it's worth double-checking your own connection to make sure the issue isn't with your own network.