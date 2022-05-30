Everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal servers

Looking for a list of Diablo Immortal servers? Diablo Immortal was originally intended as a mobile-only game, and its announcement at BlizzCon 2018 caused quite a bit of backlash (opens in new tab). In April, Blizzard revealed that it would arrive on PC, too, and at the very least it should serve to give us a dose of demon-slaying while we (impatiently) wait for Diablo 4 (opens in new tab).

If you're planning to dive into Sanctuary with friends, it's a good idea to pick a server to play on beforehand. At launch at least, you won't be able to play with people on different servers. It's entirely possible that cross-server play will be enabled in the future, but for now, you're better off coordinating with friends before you get started. So with that in mind, here's a list of every Diablo Immortal server, and how to check if they're down.

Server list

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo Immortal server list

There's a whole load of servers to choose from across various regions, and catering to different languages. Here's a full list:

North America: West

Caldesann

Kanai

Eternal Crown

Deckard Cain

Zoltun Kulle

Sand Scorpions

Stormshield

Old Growth

The Soulstones

Khalim's Will

The Gidbinn

Cult of Damnation

Purus the Decimator

Black Abyss

The Triune

Dry Steppes

Amber Blades

Halls of the Blind

Star of Azkaranth

Wailing Beast

Heart of the Oak

Crescent Moon

Call to Arms

Chains of Honor

Hand of Justice

Breath of the Dying

Pandemonium

Burning Hells

End of Days

North America: East

Sin War

Prime Evils

Tree of Inifuss

Soul Siphon

Sandro the Mouth

The Malus

Iceburn Tear

The Worldstone

Helliquary

Silver Spire

Plains of Despair

Arcane Sanctuary

The Curator

The Fallen

Risen Dead

Darkening of Tristram

Greed

The Last Vestige

Meshif

Ureh

Albrecht

Lysander

Wirt

Hadriel

Mask of Jeram

Arkaine's Valor

Doombringer

Town Portal

Eternal Conflict

South America (Spanish)

Mephisto

Rathma

Navair

Bul-Kathos

Viz-jaq'taar

Viz-Jun

South America (Portuguese)

Flavie

Akara

Asylla

Xul

Oza

Belial

Izilech

Jondo

Gorgothra

Elzix

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Europe (English)

Dark Exile

Arreat Summit

Sightless Eye

The Unspoken

Angiris Council

Blood Rose

The Countess

Talva Silvertongue

The Butcher

Stone of Jordan

The Void

Cathedral of Light

Archbishop Lazarus

Dark Wanderer

The Hellforge

The Ancients

Trade Consortium

Yshari Sanctum

Gharbad the Weak

The Borderlands

The Martyr

Sea of Light

Crystal Arch

Diamond Gates

Thorned Hulk

Wood Wraith

Oblivion Knight

Throne of Destruction

Stygian Fury

Europe (French)

Skarn

Dravec

Charsi

Leoric

Ammuit

Esu

Europe (German)

El'Druin

Tabri

Vizjerei

Hemlir

Segithis

Akeba

Europe (Spanish)

Zatham

Fara

Europe (Italian)

Talus'ar

Sescheron

Europe (Polish)

Cathan

Itherael

East Asia (Korean)

Rayek

Lethes

Tal Rasha

Tassi

Vataos

Daedessa

Askari

Kashya

Zaka

Sargoth

Namari

Ennead

Que-Hegan

Griswold

Harlequin Crest

Cydaea

Oceania

Baal

Bloodsworn

Server status

(Image credit: Blizzard)

How to check if Diablo Immortal servers are down

The launch of any live-service game can be rocky, and you should expect some congestion for the first few days. If you're having trouble connecting to the Diablo Immortal servers, there are a few places you can check for widespread issues.

The Blizzard CS Twitter (opens in new tab) is generally up-to-date with most problems affecting Blizzard games, and the official Blizzard forums (opens in new tab) are also a good place to check to see if other players are reporting similar issues.

If you still can't connect to the game, it's worth double-checking your own connection to make sure the issue isn't with your own network.