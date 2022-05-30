Everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal servers

By published

And how to check if they're down.

Diablo Immortal servers
(Image credit: Blizzard)
Jump to:

Looking for a list of Diablo Immortal servers? Diablo Immortal was originally intended as a mobile-only game, and its announcement at BlizzCon 2018 caused quite a bit of backlash (opens in new tab). In April, Blizzard revealed that it would arrive on PC, too, and at the very least it should serve to give us a dose of demon-slaying while we (impatiently) wait for Diablo 4 (opens in new tab).

If you're planning to dive into Sanctuary with friends, it's a good idea to pick a server to play on beforehand. At launch at least, you won't be able to play with people on different servers. It's entirely possible that cross-server play will be enabled in the future, but for now, you're better off coordinating with friends before you get started. So with that in mind, here's a list of every Diablo Immortal server, and how to check if they're down.

Server list

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo Immortal server list 

There's a whole load of servers to choose from across various regions, and catering to different languages. Here's a full list:

North America: West

  • Caldesann
  • Kanai
  • Eternal Crown
  • Deckard Cain
  • Zoltun Kulle
  • Sand Scorpions
  • Stormshield
  • Old Growth
  • The Soulstones
  • Khalim's Will
  • The Gidbinn
  • Cult of Damnation
  • Purus the Decimator
  • Black Abyss
  • The Triune
  • Dry Steppes
  • Amber Blades
  • Halls of the Blind
  • Star of Azkaranth
  • Wailing Beast
  • Heart of the Oak
  • Crescent Moon
  • Call to Arms
  • Chains of Honor
  • Hand of Justice
  • Breath of the Dying
  • Pandemonium
  • Burning Hells
  • End of Days

North America: East 

  • Sin War
  • Prime Evils
  • Tree of Inifuss
  • Soul Siphon
  • Sandro the Mouth
  • The Malus
  • Iceburn Tear
  • The Worldstone
  • Helliquary
  • Silver Spire
  • Plains of Despair
  • Arcane Sanctuary
  • The Curator
  • The Fallen
  • Risen Dead
  • Darkening of Tristram
  • Greed
  • The Last Vestige
  • Meshif
  • Ureh
  • Albrecht
  • Lysander
  • Wirt
  • Hadriel
  • Mask of Jeram
  • Arkaine's Valor
  • Doombringer
  • Town Portal
  • Eternal Conflict

South America (Spanish) 

  • Mephisto
  • Rathma
  • Navair
  • Bul-Kathos
  • Viz-jaq'taar
  • Viz-Jun

South America (Portuguese) 

  • Flavie
  • Akara
  • Asylla
  • Xul
  • Oza
  • Belial
  • Izilech
  • Jondo
  • Gorgothra
  • Elzix

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Europe (English) 

  • Dark Exile
  • Arreat Summit
  • Sightless Eye
  • The Unspoken
  • Angiris Council
  • Blood Rose
  • The Countess
  • Talva Silvertongue
  • The Butcher
  • Stone of Jordan
  • The Void
  • Cathedral of Light
  • Archbishop Lazarus
  • Dark Wanderer
  • The Hellforge
  • The Ancients
  • Trade Consortium
  • Yshari Sanctum
  • Gharbad the Weak
  • The Borderlands
  • The Martyr
  • Sea of Light
  • Crystal Arch
  • Diamond Gates
  • Thorned Hulk
  • Wood Wraith
  • Oblivion Knight
  • Throne of Destruction
  • Stygian Fury

Europe (French) 

  • Skarn
  • Dravec
  • Charsi
  • Leoric
  • Ammuit
  • Esu

Europe (German) 

  • El'Druin
  • Tabri
  • Vizjerei
  • Hemlir
  • Segithis
  • Akeba

Europe (Spanish) 

  • Zatham
  • Fara

Europe (Italian) 

  • Talus'ar
  • Sescheron

Europe (Polish) 

  • Cathan
  • Itherael

East Asia (Korean) 

  • Rayek
  • Lethes
  • Tal Rasha
  • Tassi
  • Vataos
  • Daedessa
  • Askari
  • Kashya
  • Zaka
  • Sargoth
  • Namari
  • Ennead
  • Que-Hegan
  • Griswold
  • Harlequin Crest
  • Cydaea

Oceania 

  • Baal
  • Bloodsworn

Server status

(Image credit: Blizzard)

How to check if Diablo Immortal servers are down 

The launch of any live-service game can be rocky, and you should expect some congestion for the first few days. If you're having trouble connecting to the Diablo Immortal servers, there are a few places you can check for widespread issues. 

The Blizzard CS Twitter (opens in new tab) is generally up-to-date with most problems affecting Blizzard games, and the official Blizzard forums (opens in new tab) are also a good place to check to see if other players are reporting similar issues.

If you still can't connect to the game, it's worth double-checking your own connection to make sure the issue isn't with your own network.

Sarah James

Sarah's earliest gaming memories involve playing Jet Set Willy on the ZX Spectrum at a friend's house. These days, and when not writing guides, most of her spare time goes into MMOs—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. She has spent much of the last decade playing the likes of Star Wars: The Old Republic, TERA, Final Fantasy 14, and World of Warcraft. Sarah has been writing about games for several years and, before joining PC Gamer, freelanced for the likes of TechRadar, GamingBible, and Rock Paper Shotgun. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.
See comments