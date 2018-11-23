Crucial's 500GB MX500 SSD is just $65 right now

The 1TB Crucial MX500 is one of our favorite SSDs for gaming, since it offers very similar performance to Samsung's SATA drives for a (usually) better price. Like all SSDs, the MX500 has gradually dropped in price over the past few months, and now you can buy the 500GB version for $64.99—a $10 reduction from the previous Amazon price.

This is a 500GB SATA drive, with 3D NAND memory and a 5-year limited warranty. You can read our full review here, but long story short, it's about as fast as a SATA SSD can get. Sequential read speeds are around 560MB/s, and sequential writes are around 510MB/s.

