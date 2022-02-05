Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters has eight classes of tactically murderous space marines

Audio player loading…

Good news for those who are excited to be a space monster-hunting psychic superhuman, as Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters will have four base and four advanced classes for you to play around with in its tactical combat. (Which is probably best described as something like Grimdark XCOM.)

The four base classes were announced over the course of this past week via trailers, below, then topped off with a trailer for the advanced ones, above.

The base classes are the flexible Justicar, the speedy melee Interceptor, the heavy firepower-focused Purgator, and the supporting Apothecary. The advanced ones are the melee juggernaut Paladin, the protective Chaplain, the powerfully psychic Librarian, and the flamethrower-obsessed Purifier.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is a turn-based tactical RPG set in the futuristic Warhammer 40k universe, where the psychic Grey Knights chapter of the space marines fight against daemons and cultists devoted to the plague god. It has an emphasis on momentum and terrain, and units are often shown knocking over pillars or collapsing bridges on opponents.

You can find out more on its official website, chaosgate.com, or on its Steam page.