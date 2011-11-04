Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 scene features London pigeon massacre. Also, child dies

The desperate game of controversy one-upmanship among Call of Duty sequels continues with this latest scene from Modern Warfare 3, in which a small girl is blown up on screen in a chemical attack on London.

There's nothing fun or exciting about the scene - but we'll link to it so you can have a quick chuckle at Infinity Ward's inability to write convincing dialogue or hold your attention without resorting to cheap shocks. We're told by people with lawyers that "players are given the opportunity to opt out of in-game content which they may find disturbing with no penalty."