Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 uses ping and latency "exclusively" for multiplayer matchmaking

During the self-reflective journey of personal growth and Sergeant rank iterations constituting Call of Duty's multiplayer, players have historically connected via a matchmaking system that used their regions as the sole basis for grouping together soldiers with similar connection speeds. In a tweet sent earlier this week, Treyarch Design Director David Vonderhaar revealed that Black Ops 2 deviates from standard procedure and matches players via ping and latency exclusively.

@ deveneyinteract @ sans__ Yes. It is in and being tested. Not region based anymore. Latency/ping based exclusively. October 25, 2012

Speedier sessions and reduced drop-outs should arise as a result of the new system—in theory, at least. Never underestimate the incoherent thrashings of a 12-year-old server-star in full swing. Another equally neat perk confirmed by Treyarch: dedicated PC hosting .