You get a lot of RAM for your dollar with this 32GB kit of G.Skill DDR4-3600 for just $100.

Try to find 32GB of DDR5 for $100! Maybe in 2030.

2x16Gb of G.Skill DDR4-3600 Ripjaws V memory
(Image credit: G.Skill)

Forget about DDR5 this Black Friday. But, there are deals to be had on DDR4 memory. DDR4 remains a perfectly viable high-performance option. Whether you’re looking to make the jump from 2x8GB or even upgrade to a 12th Gen Intel system with a DDR4 motherboard, this solid deal for 2x16GB of G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 memory is worth checking out. A $20 discount off of its normal price means it's just $100 over at Newegg, with free shipping on top. 

Two 16GB sticks at DDR4-3600 is bang on the performance sweet spot for current high-end DDR4 systems. You’ll be able to run them at full speed on a wide variety of platforms. Just set XMP, reboot and you’re away. And for $100, you’re not just getting a solid level of performance, but super value to go with it. Just a year or two ago, 32GB of DDR4 for $100 was a pipe dream.

The G.Skill Ripjaws V kit comes with a simple black heatspreader. It’s fairly plain looking and there's no RGB  but that will make it blend easily into any system. A DDR4-3600 kit with 18-22-22-38 timings isn’t earth-shattering, but unless you’re looking at specific memory benchmarks, you’d never know the difference. 32GB allows you to multitask, alt-tab and have a browser with 999 tabs open all at the same time.

G.SKILL Ripjaws V 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3600 | Desktop DDR4 memory | $119.99 $99.99 at Newegg (Save $20)
2x 16GB of DDR4-3600 is right on the sweet spot that's perfect for a high-performance gaming system. And at $100, it's light years cheaper than a DDR5 kit, while losing very little when it comes to real-world performance.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a 12th Gen system, don’t forget that using memory like this G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4 is still a perfectly viable option. There are rumors that 13th Gen processors will continue to support DDR4, so if you’re upgrading, or buying a whole new system, a 32GB kit of DDR4 for $100 will get you a lot of performance that will last for another upgrade or two. 

Chris Szewczyk
Chris Szewczyk

Chris' gaming experiences go back to the mid-nineties when he conned his parents into buying an 'educational PC' that was conveniently overpowered to play Doom and Tie Fighter. He developed a love of extreme overclocking that destroyed his savings despite the cheaper hardware on offer via his job at a PC store. To afford more LN2 he began moonlighting as a reviewer for VR-Zone before jumping the fence to work for MSI Australia. Since then, he's gone back to journalism, enthusiastically reviewing the latest and greatest components for PC & Tech Authority, PC Powerplay and currently Australian Personal Computer magazine and PC Gamer. Chris still puts far too many hours into Borderlands 3, always striving to become a more efficient killer.
