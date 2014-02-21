X-COM creator Julian Gollop takes turn-based strategy Chaos Reborn to Kickstarter

Some PC Gamer readers may recognize Julian Gollop's name from our previous interviews with the developer. If you don't, his PC game development credentials should impress you: he designed 1997's X-COM Apocalypse and directed 1994's X-COM: UFO Defense, aka UFO: Enemy Unknown, aka the original X-COM. In 1985 he also made a turn-based tactics game for Games Workshop called Chaos: The Battle Wizards, which he now wants to remake with your help on Kickstarter.

Chaos: The Battle Wizards had a simple premise: you controlled a wizard with a limited number of spells in an arena with enemy wizards, and went at each other until only one remained. In Chaos Reborn, Gollop wants to take that concept and expand it to a richer experience, with singleplayer and multiplayer modes.

"In my 30 years of game development, after many critically acclaimed projects, I think the original Chaos stands out as a game with unrealized potential," Gollop said . "I have spent the last year working on Chaos Reborn, writing the game design, creating a playable prototype and building my team. I intend to raise funds via Kickstarter to complete the project within a year. It will be available for PC, Mac and Linux."

You can go to this website to find more details about the game and sign up for an email alert, which will remind you when the Kickstarter campaign launches on March 14.